BHUBANESWAR, India Dec 20 Indian state-run National Aluminium Co (NALCO) has issued an LME-linked one-year tender for export of 270,000 tonnes of alumina for delivery in 2013, company sources said on Thursday.

The last date for submission of bids is Jan 4. The deliveries would be made in batches between January and December next year.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, in November sold 300,000 tonnes of alumina for deliveries in 2013 to a Hong Kong-based buyer at 16.56 percent of the LME aluminium price on a free on board (FOB) basis. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Sunil Nair)