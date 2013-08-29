SINGAPORE Aug 29 India's naphtha exports in September could rise about 18 percent from the previous month to around 750,000 tonnes as domestic demand for the fuel tapers and availability increases, traders said on Thursday.

The higher volumes from India would be coming at a bad time for regional naphtha sellers who are grappling with ample supplies, with a surge in cargoes arriving next month from Europe and the Mediterranean.

Spot naphtha prices have been significantly impacted as a result of the supply situation. South Korea's YNCC had on Aug. 27 bought 100,000 tonnes of naphtha at parity to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, the lowest price paid by a South Korean buyer in about a year.

"India had much fewer cargoes for August loading due to better-than-expected domestic demand, but September will be higher," said a Singapore-based trader.

Supplies in India were also tighter in August, which could lead to export volumes for the month hitting a four-month low, Reuters data showed.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has skipped exporting spot naphtha from the Kandla port in August due to maintenance at its Gujarat plant at Koyali in western India.

"IOC is unlikely to skip for September, and if we factor that in, we should see Indian volumes reaching about 750,000 tonnes," said another Singapore-based trader. Three other Singapore-based traders also had similar estimates for India's September naphtha exports.

Although the quantities are marginally higher and will lift the Indian September volumes to a two-month high, traders said any increase in supplies in a bearish market will only bring spot prices down further. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)