NEW DELHI, June 10 India's annual naphtha
exports could plunge by as much as 1.2 million tonnes, after the
country's cabinet on Wednesday allowed three southern fertiliser
plants to use the fuel as feedstock, since some gas supply
pipelines are not yet ready.
India's naphtha exports have been decreasing over the years,
and Wednesday's decision could stoke premiums, as Asia is
structurally short of naphtha, traders say.
Naphtha is mainly used as a feedstock to produce
petrochemicals in Asia, although it can also be used as a
gasoline blendstock, depending on its grades.
"Indian naphtha production is declining as refiners are
upgrading naphtha and building petrochemical plants," said an
Asian product trader. "With today's decision local demand will
go up and exports will shrink further. That may boost premiums."
From January to June, India's monthly exports of naphtha
declined to 450,000 tonnes, from an average of about 520,000
tonnes last year, a Reuters calculation shows.
The cabinet has allowed Mangalore Chemical and Fertilisers
Ltd., Southern Petrochemicals Industries Ltd.
and Madras Fertilizers Ltd to run their plants on
naphtha.
The three plants were to have shut down by June 30 last year
as they could not switch to gas, but twice received government
extensions to operate using naphtha.
After the latest extension ended on March 31, the plants
have been shut, a government official said.
"The three plants will annually need 1.2 million tonnes of
naphtha to produce about 1.5 million tonnes of urea," Fertiliser
Minister Ananth Kumar told a news conference.
He added that the state governments of Tamil Nadu and
Karnataka would be required to waive levies on supplies of
naphtha to help the plants operate, as naphtha is costlier than
gas.
Indian Oil Corp was importing naphtha for some of
the plants, traders added.
"If the state government give concessions, then there will
be no imports," one trader said.
Higher domestic output will also help India cut imports of
urea, which reach about 5 million tonnes annually, besides 2
million tonnes bought under a long-term deal with Oman.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)