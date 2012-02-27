(Adds more IOC sales; adds HPCL, Itochu)

SINGAPORE Feb 27 Germany's Mabanaft has bought a naphtha cargo directly from Indian Oil Corp (IOC) through a tender for the first time in more than a year, traders said on Monday.

The 30,000-tonne cargo for March 11-13 loading from Kandla was sold at premiums of $44.00 a tonne to IOC's price formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

The last time Mabanaft, the trading division of Germany's Marquard & Bahls, bought IOC cargoes through tenders was in 2010 when it locked in 65,000 tonnes for late November loading from Kandla and Dahej at premiums of $16.25-$17.50 a tonne.

Traders said tight supplies in the market caused by lower refinery and port maintenance in India and firm demand have prompted buyers to compete for cargoes at high prices.

Separately, IOC sold another two cargoes to Japanese trading house Itochu.

The cargoes comprised a 15,000-tonne cargo lifting from Haldia on March 7-9 at premiums of nearly $25.00 a tonne and 38,000-40,000 tonnes for March 24-26 lifting from Dahej at premiums of $46.00 a tonne.

Itochu also bought 20,000-25,000 tonnes of naphtha from another Indian refiner HPCL for March 27-29 loading from Mumbai at premiums of about $40.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.