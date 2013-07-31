BRIEF-Tata Motors says JLR retail sales for March rose 21 pct
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
MUMBAI, July 31 The Indian government raised about $17 million by selling some of its shares in state-run National Fertilizers Ltd on Wednesday as part of a divestment drive to help rein in the budget deficit.
The share auction was subscribed 1.56 times the number of shares on offer, with bids at a weighted average price of 27 rupees ($0.45) per share - the minimum price set by the government, stock exchange data showed.
The government was selling a 7.64 percent stake, or about 37.47 million shares, in the company to reduce its stake to 90 percent.
($1 = 60.36 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says passed resolution to issue non convertible unsecured basel III compliant bonds in form of debentures for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nJYFxe) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% -----------------------------------------