MUMBAI, July 31 The Indian government raised about $17 million by selling some of its shares in state-run National Fertilizers Ltd on Wednesday as part of a divestment drive to help rein in the budget deficit.

The share auction was subscribed 1.56 times the number of shares on offer, with bids at a weighted average price of 27 rupees ($0.45) per share - the minimum price set by the government, stock exchange data showed.

The government was selling a 7.64 percent stake, or about 37.47 million shares, in the company to reduce its stake to 90 percent.

