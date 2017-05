India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks on phone during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI India plans to more than double its liquefied natural gas (LNG)import capacity to 50 million tonnes a year, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told a news conference on Thursday, without giving a timeline.

It has a capacity to import 21 million tonnes of the super-cooled fuel currently.

As the nation moves to a gas-based economy, India wants to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15 percent in the next three-to-four years from 6.5 percent now, Pradhan said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Malini Menon)