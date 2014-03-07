Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks - Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
NEW DELHI An Indian navy officer died on Friday from a gas leak during shipyard work on a new destroyer, just two weeks after a fatal submarine accident prompted the resignation of the country's naval chief.
A navy spokesman said an unknown number of dock workers was also taken to hospital after being affected by a leak of carbon dioxide on the INS Kolkata, which was docked at a naval shipyard in Mumbai, the country's financial capital.
No further details of the incident were immediately available.
The guided-missile destroyer, now being put through sea trials, had been due to be commissioned in 2010, but project delays pushed launch plans to this year.
Foot-dragging by defence ministry officials has been blamed for delays in commissioning new vessels that have undermined India's ability to defend its 7,500-km (4,700-mile) coastline.
The chief of navy staff, Admiral D.K. Joshi, resigned two weeks ago, after two officers died in smoke engulfing a rear compartment of their Soviet-built submarine.
(Reporting by Sruthi Gottipati; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Clarence Fernandez)
LONDON Europeans took to the streets on Monday, celebrating the international workers' holiday of May Day with an assortment of rallies and demonstrations, which in France turned violent as protesters threw petrol bombs at police.