NEW DELHI, March 7 An Indian navy officer died
on Friday from a gas leak during shipyard work on a new
destroyer, just two weeks after a fatal submarine accident
prompted the resignation of the country's top naval commander.
A navy spokesman said an unknown number of dock workers was
also taken to hospital after being affected by a leak of carbon
dioxide on the INS Kolkata, which was docked at a naval shipyard
in Mumbai, the country's financial capital.
No further details of the incident were immediately
available.
The guided-missile destroyer, now being put through sea
trials, had been due to be commissioned in 2010, but project
delays pushed launch plans to this year.
Foot-dragging by defence ministry officials has been blamed
for delays in commissioning new vessels that have undermined
India's ability to defend its 7,500-km (4,700-mile) coastline.
The chief of navy staff, Admiral D.K. Joshi, resigned two
weeks ago, after two officers died in smoke engulfing a rear
compartment of their Soviet-built submarine.
