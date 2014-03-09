NEW DELHI, March 9 One worker was killed and two
injured in an accident at shipyard building a nuclear submarine
in Visakhapatnam in southern India on Saturday evening, the
third fatal navy related accident in a month.
The accident took place outside the submarine during testing
of a pressure tank at the facility meant for development of
submarines, the Defence Research and Development Organisation
said in a statement on Sunday.
"The submarines are safe and the accident does not adversely
effect the project. An inquiry has been ordered," the statement
added.
An Indian navy officer died on Friday from a gas leak during
shipyard work on a new destroyer, just two weeks after a fatal
submarine accident prompted the resignation of the country's
naval chief.
The latest fatal accident follows a dockside blast in Mumbai
that killed all 18 aboard another submarine last August, raising
concerns over India's ageing fleet and crew training.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Michael Perry)