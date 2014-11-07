NEW DELHI Nov 7 A Indian torpedo recovery
vessel sank off the coastal city of Visakhapatnam killing at
least one person, the navy said on Friday, in the latest
accident to raise concerns about the Asian power's ageing fleet.
Four other crew members are missing from the 28 personnel on
board when the ship sank late on Thursday, a navy spokesman
said.
"The remaining 23 personnel were rescued by the search and
rescue ships," the spokesman said.
The vessel was on an exercise to recover practice torpedoes
fired by fleet ships, when flooding occurred in one of the
compartments, the navy said in a statement.
The Indian navy has experienced a spate of accidents at a
time when it is trying to modernize and expand its reach to keep
up with the rising maritime ambitions of neighbour China.
The torpedo recovery vessel, a TRVA-72, was built by the
Shipyard Limited in 1983, according to media reports.
Most of the country's fleet of more than a dozen submarines
is in urgent need of modernization. The new government of Prime
Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to upgrade India's military
equipment, much of which dates back to the Soviet era, as well
as boosting domestic defence manufacturing.
(Reporting by Tanya Ashreena; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Jeremy Laurence)