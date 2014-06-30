MUMBAI The average base lending rate for non-bank micro finance companies to arrive at the interest rates they can charge to borrowers will be 10.09 percent for the quarter starting July 1, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

The RBI had said in February that it will advise the average of the base rates of five largest banks to the non-bank micro finance institutions on the last working day of the quarter.

