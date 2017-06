MUMBAI, April 30 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has increased the penalty on delivery defaults in chana or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures after sharp price rise.

The new penalty will be at 1.5 percent of the final settlement price (FSP) plus the difference between the FSP and the average of three highest of the last spot prices of five succeeding days after the expiry of contract. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)