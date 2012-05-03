MUMBAI May 3 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has reduced the expiry period of chana, rapeseed, soybean and pepper from Thursday, in a move to curb excessive volatility in prices.

The expiry of chana (dry) contracts has been cut to 4 months from 7 months, rapeseed to 6 months from 9 months, soybean to 4 months from 8 months and pepper to 4 months from 6 months, the exchange said in a notice on its website.

The NCDEX had on Monday cut the penalty on delivery defaults in chana, or chickpea, pepper and rapeseed futures to 1.5 percent from 3 percent after a sharp price rise. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)