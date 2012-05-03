MUMBAI May 3 India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has reduced the expiry period of
chana, rapeseed, soybean and pepper from Thursday, in a move to
curb excessive volatility in prices.
The expiry of chana (dry) contracts has been cut to 4 months
from 7 months, rapeseed to 6 months from 9 months, soybean to 4
months from 8 months and pepper to 4 months from 6 months, the
exchange said in a notice on its website.
The NCDEX had on Monday cut the penalty on delivery defaults
in chana, or chickpea, pepper and rapeseed futures to 1.5
percent from 3 percent after a sharp price rise.
