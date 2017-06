May 3 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will allow sellers to deliver commodities fifteen days before the expiry of contracts to enable smooth closure of transactions.

"The difference between spot and futures prices will come down more smoothly, currently it is a bit jerky," said Vijay Kumar, chief business officer of NCDEX, adding that the move, effective from June, will reduce sellers' holding costs.

Earlier, the seller had to deliver goods upon expiry of the contract, NCDEX said in a statement. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)