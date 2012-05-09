May 9 India's National Commodity Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will charge a 20 percent special cash margin on the long side of all chana contracts effective Thursday, according to a notification posted on its website.

The margin will be applicable to all current and yet-to-be-launched contracts of chana, taking the total margin to 35 percent.

Chana futures prices have risen 25 percent since the end of January, the beginning of the arrival season.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)