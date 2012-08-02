MUMBAI Aug 2 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has changed the minimum initial margin on wheat and sugar to 10 percent of the value of the contract or value at risk, whichever is higher, effective Monday, the exchange said in a statement.

The minimum initial margin is currently 5 percent of the value of the contract for both sugar and wheat, while the value at risk based margin varies from commodity to commodity.

The margin will be applicable to all current and yet-to-be-launched contracts of wheat and sugar, said the statement issued on Thursday. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma, editing by William Hardy)