MUMBAI, Sept 12 Volumes on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) may hit a record high
in the year ending March 31, 2013 as oilseeds contracts make up
the gap left by a suspension of guar futures, a senior exchange
official said.
NCDEX volumes have already risen 13 percent in rupee terms
so far this year April to August despite a ban on guar futures
to try to curb rising domestic market prices as inflation
remains a sticky issue for New Delhi.
"The number of participants have increased and the product
base has also increased," said K. Anand Kumar, chief of
corporate services for the NCDEX, adding players had seen the
advantages of hedging.
"The guar ban has made no difference," he told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Futures in guar -- which soared on the back of demand from
the shale oil and gas industry -- were banned by the regulator,
an arm of the trade ministry, in late March.
It was the latest in a series of bans and relistings of
commodity futures products such as wheat, chana and sugar on the
recommendation of the regulator. Guar, tur, urad and rice are
yet to be relisted.
Volumes at NCDEX have touched 7,889 billion rupees ($142.47
billion) so far this fiscal year and could jump to surpass the
previous year's record of 18,102 billion rupees. O i lseeds
contracts have accounted more than 55 percent of this.
India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and a
drought this year spurred local prices to a record high in
August. The consuming industry has boosted hedging business on
the futures platform, Anand Kumar said.
The exchange plans to launch more than two agricultural
contracts this fiscal to spruce up volumes further.
"As and when existing contracts consolidate, we will get
into new products," said Anand Kumar.
Currently, foreign brokers and investors are not allowed in
commodity markets in India, one of the largest buyers of bullion
and the second-biggest producer of wheat, rice, cotton and
sugar.
($1 = 55.3750 Indian rupees)
