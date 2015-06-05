MUMBAI, June 5 Food group Nestle has withdrawn Maggi noodles in India due to "an environment of confusion for consumers", it said in the early hours of Friday.

The group's announcement after food inspectors in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh last month found high lead levels in some packets of Maggi instant noodles, triggering a food scare that has grabbed headlines in a country where they are a cheap and popular snack.

"The trust of our consumers and the safety of our products is our first priority," the group said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, recent developments and unfounded concerns about the product have led to an environment of confusion for the consumer, to such an extent that we have decided to withdraw the product off the shelves, despite the product being safe." (Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Douglas Busvine)