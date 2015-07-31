A view of a roadside Maggi noodles eatery is pictured in New Delhi, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

MUMBAI The Bombay High court has asked India's food safety authority and Nestle India(NEST.NS) to retest Maggi noodles, television channels reported on Friday.

Nestle has been at the centre of India's worst food scare in a decade, after a regulator in Uttar Pradesh in May found excess lead in a sample of its popular Maggi noodles.

The company withdrew the brand from Indian stores last month. It has since challenged the findings of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in court.

The next hearing in the case will take place on Aug. 3, one of the television channels reported.

