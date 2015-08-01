Old-guard retail back in the cross hairs
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
MUMBAI The Bombay High Court has concluded hearing a case filed by Nestle India(NEST.NS) challenging a local regulator's report that Maggi instant noodles contained excess lead, a lawyer for the company said.
The court will give a judgement at a later date, Rajesh Batra said in a statement late on Friday.
Nestle has been at the centre of India's worst food scare in a decade after a regulator in Uttar Pradesh in May said it found excess lead in a sample of the firm's popular Maggi noodles.
The company withdrew the brand from Indian stores last month. It has since challenged the findings of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) at the Bombay High Court.
The lawyer said television reports on Friday that the court had asked FSSAI and Nestle India to retest Maggi noodles were incorrect. A lawyer for FSSAI could not be reached by Reuters.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Japan's economy still needs support from ultra-loose monetary policy despite budding signs of recovery, a senior IMF official said, stressing that it was premature for the central bank to consider withdrawing stimulus any time soon.