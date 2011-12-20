MUMBAI Dec 20 Indian oil and gas major
Reliance Industries denied on Tuesday a media report
that the company was interested in buying a stake in TV firm
Network 18.
Shares in Network 18 jumped 20 percent early on Tuesday
after the Wall Street Journal reported that Reliance head Mukesh
Ambani, India's richest man, was seeking to buy a stake.
"We deny that we have any interest in picking up a stake in
Network 18," a Reliance spokesman said.
He declined to comment on whether Ambani, with a personal
wealth of $22.6 billion according to Forbes Magazine, was
interested in acquiring a personal stake in the firm. The
report, citing unamed sources, was ambigious on how the stake
would be bought.
Shares in the company, which broadcasts CNBC, MTV and CNN in
India, had pared early gains to trade at 40 rupees ($0.76), up
10.8 percent at 1145 a.m. (0615 GMT), in a Mumbai market that
was trading down 0.1 percent.
($1 = 52.79 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra)