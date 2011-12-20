Dec 20 Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd on Tuesday said it had not concluded any agreement to sell a stake in the Indian TV company after a media report that said Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, was looking to make an investment.

Shares in Network 18 rose as much as 20 percent early on Tuesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Ambani, head of oil and gas major Reliance Industries, was seeking to buy a stake in the company.

"The media had report(ed) that the company is in talks to sell its stake... Currently the company has not concluded any agreement in connection with any proposed investment," Network 18 said in a statement.

Reliance on Tuesday said it was not looking to purchase a stake in the company, which broadcasts CNBC, MTV and CNN in India. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)