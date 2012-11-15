Bal Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena, waves towards the media as he arrives to cast his vote at a polling centre during Maharashtra elections in Mumbai October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Here's a look at news events scheduled for Thursday, November 15, 2012.

BAL THACKERAY

Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray, 86, is gravely ill. Security has been tightened at his family home in central Mumbai and city police are on alert.

AUNG SAN SUU KYI IN INDIA

Myanmar opposition leader Suu Kyi to meet External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid in New Delhi.

TRANSITION IN CHINA

China unveils its new leadership line-up for the next five years. Xi Jinping to take over from outgoing president Hu Jintao as party chief.

