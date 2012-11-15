Here's a look at news events scheduled for Thursday, November 15, 2012.
BAL THACKERAY
Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray, 86, is gravely ill. Security has been tightened at his family home in central Mumbai and city police are on alert.
AUNG SAN SUU KYI IN INDIA
Myanmar opposition leader Suu Kyi to meet External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid in New Delhi.
TRANSITION IN CHINA
China unveils its new leadership line-up for the next five years. Xi Jinping to take over from outgoing president Hu Jintao as party chief.
