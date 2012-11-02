People try out the new iPad minis at Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Here's a look at news events scheduled for Friday, November 2, 2012.

IPHONE 5 IN INDIA

Apple launches its latest iPhone in five cities across India.

(iPad mini rolls out in Asia. Read story here)

KARVA CHAUTH FESTIVAL

Married Hindu women dress up in bridal attire, observe a one-day fast and offer prayers for the wellbeing of their husbands.

EARNINGS

Software services provider Wipro and MRPL among companies announcing quarterly results today.

S.KOREA, INDIA FINANCE MINISTERS MEET

Bahk Jae-wan meets P. Chidambaram at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul for the third annual finance minister meeting between the two countries. Ministers scheduled to formally sign an MOU seeking greater collaboration between the two ministries.

(Read a profile of P.Chidambaram here)

CAR LAUNCH

General Motors' Chevrolet brand launches the Sail hatchback in India, the American brand's first ever car in India designed by its Chinese partner SAIC.

FRIDAY MOVIE RELEASE

Sameer Sharma's "Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana", starring Kunal Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, opens in cinemas.