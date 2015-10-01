NEW DELHI Oct 1 An Indian minister monitoring
$1.8 billion of foreign aid has accused Greenpeace of inciting
protests against industrial projects and warned global activists
and aid organisations not to work against the government.
The warning from junior home minister Kiren Rijiju follows a
crackdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration on
foreign-funded non-governmental organisations (NGOs), including
Greenpeace and the Ford Foundation.
The crackdown has been criticised by the United States and
Indian civil society groups.
Greenpeace activists were "unnecessarily inciting innocent
people against crucial projects without any valid reason",
Rijiju said in an interview with Reuters this week.
The ministry's foreigners division, which is under Rijiju
and oversaw some $1.8 billion of incoming aid in 2014, suspended
Greenpeace's licence to get foreign funds this year, citing
financial irregularities. It has frozen some Greenpeace bank
accounts.
The actions came after Greenpeace supported protests against
a planned $3.2 billion coal mine in the Mahan forests in central
India, which resulted in a court withdrawing permits for the
Indian companies Essar and Hindalco to develop the
project.
An Indian activist leading the campaign was barred from
flying to London to address parliamentarians about the project.
The foreigners division this year prevented one foreign
Greenpeace official from entering the country.
Rijiju said Greenpeace had diverted foreign contributions
from their stated purpose. Greenpeace has taken legal action
against the government's measures.
"Punitive steps have been taken because rules were totally
violated," Rijiju said.
"Some of the NGOs, if they are designed to work against a
particular party or government, or they misuse the
contributions, then they will attract provisions," he said,
adding it was "evident" Greenpeace was hostile to the
government.
Greenpeace, which is fighting the government measures in
court, denies its activities are hurting development in the
world's largest democracy.
"The government's sole aim to crush each and every voice of
dissent. How can campaigns for clean air, programmes for
renewable energy be anti-government?" asked Vinuta Gopal, acting
head of Greenpeace India.
More than 50,000 Indian charities depend on foreign aid for
projects. Under Rijiju, the department has cancelled the
licenses of about 13,000 NGOs.
Rijiju said he aimed to stop the misuse of foreign funds. He
said he was working to make it simpler for aid groups and
charities to comply with regulations.
Critics say the crackdown is to muzzle dissent and Rijiju's
actions could lead to less foreign aid for projects that fight
child marriage, provide clean water in slums and feed pregnant
women.
(Additional reporting by Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Robert
Birsel)