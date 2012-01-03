MUMBAI, Jan 3 National Highways Authority of India, a state-owned agency for highways, is likely to close its first retail bond sale on Jan. 5, ahead of schedule after it was oversubscribed by nearly five times, two sources directly involved in the deal said. The issue, which was scheduled to close on Jan. 11, has received bids for 244.23 billion rupees so far compared with up to 100 billion rupees it hoped to raise, they said. Bankers said that high yields being offered, on a tax adjusted basis, and the option of getting subscription on a first come basis for large investors has contributed to the success of the sale. Sale proceeds will help NHAI acquire land for the building of new roads and pay contractors for construction. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)