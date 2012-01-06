MUMBAI, Jan 6 India's National Housing Bank has invited quotes on Friday to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($46.47 million) via 36-month bonds, three sources with the knowledge of the deal told Reuters. The issue has a greenshoe option of 2.5 billion rupees, said the sources. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 52.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)