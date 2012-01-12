MUMBAI Jan 12 India's National Housing Bank plans to raise 3 billion rupees via three-year bonds with put/call option after 15 months, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The bonds will have a coupon of 9.30 percent, the source said.

Barclays Capital is the sole arranger to the issue. (Reporting by Archana Narayan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)