MUMBAI, April 5 India's National Housing Bank has invited bids on Friday to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.17 million) via bonds, a termsheet showed.

The firm will issue 36-month bonds with a put/call options after 13 months or 24-months, the document showed.

The base size of the issue is 2.5 billion rupees. ($1 = 54.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)