MUMBAI, Jan 17 India's National Housing Bank (NHB) plans to raise upto 10 billion rupees ($196.1 million) via 36-month bonds with put/call option after 13 months, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The base size of the issue is 2.5 billion rupees and the firm has invited quotes on Tuesday, said the sources.