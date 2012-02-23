US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
MUMBAI, Feb 23 India's National Housing Bank (NHB) plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($50.8 million) via 36-month bonds with put/call options after 14 and 17 months, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The issue has a greenshoe option of 5 billion rupees, sources said, adding that the company has invited quotes by 1:00 p.m. (0730 GMT) on Thursday. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)