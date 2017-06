MUMBAI, May 31 India's National Housing Bank (NHB) plans to raise up to 7.5 billion rupees ($133.63 million) via dual tranche bonds, a term sheet showed. The firm will issue 36-month bonds and 36-month bonds with put/call options after 24 months, the document showed. The issue has a base size of 2.5 billion rupees and a greenshoe option of 5 billion rupees. The company has invited quotes by 1:00 p.m. (0730 GMT) on Thursday. ($1 = 56.1250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)