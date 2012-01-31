MUMBAI, Jan 31 India's National Housing
Bank (NHB) plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($50.21
million) via 36-month bonds with put/call options after 13 and
24 months, three sources familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
The issue has a greenshoe option of 2.5 billion rupees,
sources said, adding that the firm has invited quotes by 3:00
p.m. (0930GMT) on Tuesday.
($1 = 49.7950 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)