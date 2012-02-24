MUMBAI, Feb 24 NHPC Ltd, India's largest hydropower generator, is planning to raise up to 15 billion rupees ($304.9 million) via 15-year bonds, four sources with knowledge of the deal said on Friday. The bonds will have a three-year moratorium and staggered redemptions from fourth year, the sources said. The issue has a base size of 5 billion rupees and a green shoe option of 10 billion rupees, said the sources. The issue will open on March 4 and the pay-in is tentatively scheduled for March 12, the sources said. The bonds are rated AAA by ICRA and Fitch, while its rated AA+ by CRISIL. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)