Indian shares edged lower on Thursday, reversing recent gains as telecom stocks such as Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS) slumped after Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) said it would roll out a fourth-generation network with free voice calls and rock-bottom data prices.

The broader NSE Nifty closed down 0.13 percent at 8,774.65, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.10 percent lower at 28,423.48.

Bharti shares fell 6.3 percent, their biggest single-day decline since August 2012, while Reliance dropped 2.9 percent.

