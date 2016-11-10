India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
The NSE Nifty gained 1.1 percent on Thursday as lenders rallied on hopes their coffers would swell with people starting to exchange higher-denomination notes after the government removed the old ones from circulation.
Sentiment also got a boost as global shares recovered from Wednesday's steep falls in the aftermath of Donald Trump's election as U.S. president.
The broader Nifty closed up 1.11 percent at 8,525.75, while the benchmark Sensex closed 0.97 percent higher at 27,517.68.
The Nifty bank index rose as much as 3.92 percent to its highest in two months.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.