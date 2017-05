Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Friday as lenders rallied after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government would soon announce new measures to tackle bad debt, but indexes posted their first weekly loss in three.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.2 percent higher at 9,108.00 but dropped 0.6 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.3 percent higher at 29,421.40, but slid 0.8 percent for the week.

