REUTERS - The NSE Nifty rose 0.14 percent on Thursday, its first gain in seven sessions, as value-buying boosted lenders such as Axis Bank (AXBK.NS), but trading was volatile because of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts at the end of the session.

The broader Nifty rose 0.14 percent to 9,504.10. The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.08 percent higher at 30,857.52.