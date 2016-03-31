Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The BSE Sensex ended unchanged on Thursday after a volatile session due to the expiry of monthly derivative contracts, but indexes still posted their best monthly gain in more than four years boosted by big overseas inflows.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 0.04 percent to end at 7,738.40, after falling as much as 0.4 percent earlier. The index surged 10.75 percent in March, its best monthly gain since January 2012.

The benchmark BSE Sensex gained 0.01 percent to close at 25,341.86, after gaining 10.2 percent this month.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)