The Nifty .NSEI rose to a 15-1/2 month high on Monday, tracking gains in other Asian markets, after solid U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations of an acceleration in U.S. economic growth at a time of ultra-easy global monetary policy conditions.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 0.32 percent to close at 8,711.35, after hitting a high of 8,723.50, its highest since April 16, 2015, earlier in the session.

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN ended up 0.37 percent at 28,182.57.

Both the indexes posted their third straight session of gains.

