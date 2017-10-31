Sensex falls, but posts biggest monthly gain since March 2016

REUTERS - The BSE Sensex edged lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent gainers, but posted its biggest monthly gain since March 2016 after the government announced a plan last week to inject capital into state-run lenders.

A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark Sensex closed down 0.16 percent at 33,213.13, but gained 6.2 percent for the month, its biggest such gain since March 2016.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.27 percent lower at 10,335.30. It gained 5.6 percent for the month, its biggest monthly gain in three.