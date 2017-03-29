ABUJA Nigeria's presidency on Wednesday cautioned its citizens in India to remain vigilant, in the wake of attacks on Monday against Nigerians.

Police arrested five people for beating up Nigerian students in a Delhi suburb, the latest attack on Africans in the country. The attack followed a protest over the death of a 19-year-old student with the mob accusing the Nigerian community of supplying drugs to the pupil, media reported.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the presidency's assistant for foreign affairs and diaspora, said in a statement that Nigerians in India should remain calm but careful of their surroundings.

In a statement, she described the mob action as deplorable and commended Indian authorities for their prompt action.

