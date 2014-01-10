NEW DELHI Jan 10 Nandan Nilekani, the
technology entrepreneur and co-founder of Infosys who
was tapped by India's government to run an ambitious
identity-recognition programme, said he wants to contest
elections on a ticket for the ruling Congress party.
Professionals have traditionally kept away from Indian
politics, seen as corrupt and dominated by political dynasties
that have promoted their own people rather than outsiders.
But that has been changing over the past year, with new
political parties launched, the most popular of which is the
anti-corruption Aam Aadmi Party, or the Common Man's Party,
which was recently elected to govern Delhi.
"Right now I'm just looking at entering into the fray and
making a difference," Nilekani told a news conference.
"Yes, if I'm given a ticket, yes I will contest," he said.
The Congress party is trailing in opinion polls, losing a
clutch of state elections last month due to voter anger over
inflation and a raft of corruption scandals.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, its likely prime ministerial
candidate, is trying to shore up the party's fortunes by
bringing in new faces.
Nilekani is a self-made billionaire - Forbes pegs his net
worth as $1.3 billion, making him the 50th-richest Indian. He is
a graduate from the elite Indian Institute of Technology and
made his money in technology and wrote the best-selling book
"Imagining India".
In 2010, Nilekani set up the unique identity (UID) project,
which by scanning people's irises and fingerprints, hopes to
bring India's 1.2 billion population within the reach of
government.
