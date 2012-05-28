MUMBAI, May 28 India's Nirma Ltd is planning to raise 1.5 billion rupees ($27.07 million) via 2-year bonds at 10.50 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday. The unsecured bonds of the detergent maker is rated "AA" by Crisil. HSBC is the arranger to the deal, said the source. ($1 = 55.4050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)