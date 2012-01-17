MUMBAI Jan 17 National Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (NMCE), the country's fourth largest exchange, is in talks with five private equity investors and banks to raise 300-350 million rupees to comply with minimum capital rules, its chief said on Tuesday.

"We have signed ND (non-disclosure) agreements with possible investors," said Anil Mishra, chief executive officer of NMCE.

NMCE, which currently has an equity capital and reserves of 650-700 million rupees, had indicated a rights issue to raise capital. "Once we do this, we may not require a rights issue," said Mishra.

"The parties who are interested are very reputed ones ... We are very happy with the development," said Mishra of NMCE, whose largest shareholder is Central Warehousing Corp. with a stake of about 30 percent.

Forward Markets Commission, the commodity futures regulator, has asked commodity exchanges with 5 years of operations to have a minimum equity capital of 1 billion rupees by Mar. 31. ($1=51.09 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)