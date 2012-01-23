RAIPUR India Jan 23 India's biggest iron
ore miner, NMDC Ltd, said it has resumed operations in
the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, which accounts for
two-thirds of its annual ouput of 25 million tonnes, after
protests disrupted railway movements for 10 days.
"The supply from Bailadila sector mines located at Bacheli
and Kirandul areas have returned to normalcy after hundred
percent disruption for nearly 10 days," S.P. Himanshu, deputy
general manager at NMDC, said on Monday.
Local protests had forced NMDC to halt production and
exports of iron ore from the mines, which produce about 40,000
tonnes of ore per day, affecting production at Essar Steel
and Vizag Steel in Andhra Pradesh.
The protest was called off after the federal government
agreed to improve the overall rail network in the Bastar region,
a predominently tribal area that has roughly 20 percent of
India's iron ore deposits.
Vast areas of the mineral-rich state are a stronghold of
Maoist rebels, and public protests against the government are
common in the region.
NMDC said it would increase supplies of ore in coming days
to cover losses of the steelmakers, which are already reeling
from a partial ban on iron ore mining in Karnataka, the second
biggest Indian producer after Orissa state.
India, one of the world's biggest iron ore exporters, uses
just over half its annual production of around 213 million
tonnes for its domestic steel industry. The rest is exported to
countries such as China, Japan, Korea among others.
(Reporting by Sujeet Kumar,; writing by Siddesh Mayenkar;
Editing by Harish Nambiar)