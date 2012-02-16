MUMBAI Feb 16 India's biggest iron ore miner NMDC Ltd expects production to be around 27 million tonnes in the current fiscal year, lower than its target of 30 million tonnes, a senior official said on Thursday.

"There was disruption in power supply to our pipeline so we have scaled down," Finance Director S. Thiagarajan said.

"There were also bottlenecks on movement in the initial periods for the e-auctions in Karnataka," he said, adding the company aims to produce 30 million tonnes of iron ore in the next fiscal year starting on April 1. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)