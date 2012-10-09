MUMBAI Oct 9 India's National Mineral
Development Corporation has cut iron ore prices by
2-11 percent for October from September after a request from
domestic steel makers, which have been slashing capacity due to
lack of the raw material, a company source told Reuters.
"There was a demand from domestic steel manufacturers to
reduce prices, so this was done to support them," the source at
the country's biggest iron ore miner said on condition of
anonymity.
Steel makers have faced challenges in obtaining iron ore, an
important steel making ingredient, because domestic production
has been reduced by mining bans in key iron ore producing states
like Karnataka and Goa. That has forced them to turn to
expensive imports.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)