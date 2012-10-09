(Adds quote, details)
MUMBAI Oct 9 India's National Mineral
Development Corp has cut iron ore prices by 2-11
percent for October from September, catering to steelmakers who
face domestic shortages of the key ingredient and have had to
turn to expensive imports.
India's steel imports have soared in recent months as
domestic output growth slowed because of lack of raw materials,
while demand continues to outpace supply.
"There was a demand from domestic steel manufacturers to
reduce prices, so this was done to support them," a source at
the country's biggest iron ore miner said on condition of
anonymity.
Steelmakers including JSW Steel and Essar Steel
face challenges in obtaining iron ore, an important steel making
ingredient, because domestic production has been reduced by
mining bans in key iron ore producing states like Karnataka and
Goa. That has forced them to turn to expensive imports.
"It is a good move and will directly benefit local steel
makers like JSW Steel and Kalyani Steel ... it will lower their
costs," said Basant Poddar, vice president of the Federation of
Indian Minerals Industries.
State-run NMDC, which accounts for about 15 percent of iron
ore mined in India, has over 40 percent of the market.
Private miner Sesa Goa also saw iron ore sales
fall, by 86 percent to 0.2 million tonnes in the second quarter,
due to a ban on mining operations and transportation in western
Goa state.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and
Ken Wills)