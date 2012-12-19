An employee sorts Indian currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI Shares in non-banking financial companies such as Shriram Transport Finance gained on Wednesday a day after a banking bill laying the groundwork for the issuance of new bank licenses was approved by parliament.

The bill also seeks to draw foreign investment to the banking sector by increasing shareholders' voting rights.

Banking shares gained, with State Bank of India up 1 percent, while Bank of India (BOI.NS) gained 1.3 percent.

Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd (SRTR.NS) rose 2.2 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS.NS) added 1.9 percent.

